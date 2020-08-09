Former Tottenham favourite delivers verdict on youngster’s chances of success with Millwall

Former Tottenham Hotspur and England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has tipped young striker Troy Parrott to shine during his spell away on loan at Millwall next season.

Gary Rowett snapped up the in-demand talent earlier in the window and Robinson believes that the 18-year-old will thrive under the guidance of his new manager at The Den.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson said: “We did not see much of him last year but at a club like Millwall he is going to play week in, week out,” he told Football Insider.

“I am confident that he will do well there, I think he’ll score goals. He will be a regular starter at Millwall.

“I was impressed with Gary Rowett when he was at Derby. I like the way he comes across and he looks like he has good man-management skills and under a manager like that Troy will flourish.”

Parrott dazzled in the Spurs youth sides last season, netting 11 goals in just seven appearances but only made four appearances for the first-team, three of which were from the bench.

Last season saw Millwall finish eighth in the Championship, just two points outside the play-offs, with a 4-1 victory against Huddersfield on the final day not even enough to see them into the top-six.

But hopes will be that next year, with a strong transfer window behind them, the club can be pushing at the right end of the table again.

The verdict

You have to admire Robinson’s excitement but I would not be so certain that he will be a success at The Den.

I am not saying he won’t be, but it takes a certain character to thrive at Millwall, especially when playing in that striking role. You have to be strong, relentless and patient, ensuring you are alert to finish off a chance when it comes.

Now, I have not seen Parrott play much at all, but he will need to ensure he shows all three of those characteristics if he is going to prove Robinson right.