Former Tottenham boss emerging as candidate for QPR vacancy

Tim Sherwood is a candidate to take over at Queens Park Rangers as they look for a new manager.

The R’s hierarchy made the decision to part company with Mark Warburton after a disappointing end to the current season, and the search has already begun in terms of finding his successor.

A host of names have been linked with the vacancy, including Liam Manning and Sol Campbell, the latter who has been described as a ‘leading’ option.

And, according to TalkSPORT, Sherwood is another in the frame to land the job, as they confirmed that he is on the shortlist.

If he does land the role, it will be the 53-year-old’s first role in management since he left Aston Villa back in 2015 after a poor spell. Prior to that, Sherwood had the top job at Tottenham.

This isn’t the first time Sherwood has been linked with the QPR job, as he does have a close relationship with Les Ferdinand, as they have played and coached together at Spurs earlier in their career.

Have any of these 30 ex-QPR players ever played abroad?

1 of 30 Paddy Kenny Yes No

The verdict

This is a decision that will divide opinion among the supporters, as Sherwood has been out of the game for some time, so it would be a risk in that sense.

However, they have to trust Ferdinand, and the others involved in the decision making process, and it will be a tough job to get someone to build on the fine work that Warburton has done over the years.

Ultimately, Sherwood would be a bold call and it will be interesting to see which direction the club go in, with an announcement expected in the coming weeks.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.