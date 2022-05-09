Former top-flight official addresses controversial moment from West Brom’s final day win over Barnsley

Keith Hackett believes the referee made a mistake after awarding West Brom a controversial penalty in their 4-0 win over Barnsley on the final day.

There was nothing on the game for either side, with Albion having endured an underwhelming season that saw them fail to properly challenge for the play-offs, whilst the Tykes’ relegation to League One had already been confirmed.

However, the visitors were still livid after ref Leigh Doughty adjudged that Clarke Oduor had fouled Jayson Molumby, with Karlan Grant scoring the opener from the spot.

Replays showed the Barnsley man clearly got the ball, and former Premier League official Hackett told West Brom News that the Baggies were fortunate.

“Crikey. It didn’t look a penalty to me on the first view, no penalty. He’s got it wrong, it’s the wrong judgement. He’s got a good angle on it as well.”

Steve Bruce’s side would go on to record a comfortable victory, with goals from Adam Reach, Matt Clarke and another from Grant sealing the three points, with the striker missing from the spot as well.

The verdict

This a decision that was truly baffling as it was clear from the way the ball moved that Oduor had got a good contact on it.

So, you can understand why the Barnsley players crowded round the ref following the decision because, as Hackett says, it was a wrong call and it will have frustrated the Yorkshire side.

Perhaps the only positive is that this was a game that didn’t have much riding on it, otherwise Doughty would’ve been receiving plenty more criticism for this bad mistake.

