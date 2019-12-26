Former teammate of Wayne Rooney explains how new Derby County recruit will help

Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman has explained to Derby County fans what they can expect from new signing Wayne Rooney.

Rooney will be eligible to make his official Derby debut against Barnsley on January 2 after agreeing a deal following his exit from Major League Soccer side DC United earlier this summer.

The former England international’s first showing for the Rams is very much anticipated after Phillip Cocu’s side continue to struggle in the Championship.

Sitting just six points off the relegation places in 17th position, Cocu’s side face a tough Boxing Day tie with Wigan Athletic, before Charlton Athletic (29th) and Barnsley (2nd).

Rooney is fully expected to make his debut against Barnsley, and his former Everton teammate Osman has offered Derby fans an insight into what they can expect from the striker.

“It’s a great acquisition in terms of not only his quality on the pitch but what he can bring to the youngsters coming through and the first-team players, too,” Osman told RamsTV.

“His football brain is well worth tapping into because of what he has achieved as a player. Wayne has a lot of football knowledge and it can be a real benefit for the club.”

Rooney, who spent two seasons in United States with DC United, scored an impressive 25 goals in 52 games, and reached the MLS All-Star side.

The verdict

Of course Rooney’s arrival is a massive thing for Derby, but the players around him need to start performing and taking on board Cocu’s methods and philosophy.

Sitting six points above the relegation zone is simply not good enough and nowhere near to last season’s heroics of reaching the play-off final.

For Derby fans, they will be hoping that Rooney can make an instant impact as they need a lift right now.

