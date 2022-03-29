Former teammate makes “England” comment on Swansea City man amid Leeds United interest

Former Ipswich Town player Tristan Nydman hopes former teammate Flynn Downes can take the step up to the Premier League in the future and even appear at an international level for England, revealing his hopes to BBC Radio Suffolk.

The duo have endured contrasting fortunes in recent months, with Nydam calling time on his career aged 22 earlier this month after failing to shake off injuries and had been a free agent since his departure from Portman Road last summer.

Downes was also deemed surplus to requirements by old boss Paul Cook at that point, but was still under contract at the club and was made to train with the club’s youth team before sealing a switch to Championship outfit Swansea City in August.

11 quickfire quiz questions about Swansea City’s stadium that all Swans supporters should get correct

1 of 11 What is the capacity of the stadium? 15,987 18,242 21,088 24,458

The 23-year-old has thrived under Russell Martin and has once again been the subject of interest from the Premier League after previous links to Crystal Palace, with Leeds United thought to be monitoring his current situation in South Wales.

A move to Elland Road would be a meteoric rise from the midfielder who may go from being in a League One side’s youth team to operating in the Premier League in the space of a year if the Whites can seal a deal for him in the summer.

Ex-teammate Nydman isn’t stopping there though, hoping that he can make his way onto the international stage by forcing his way into Gareth Southgate’s plans.

Speaking to BBC Radio Suffolk, he said (via the BBC Sport website): “From what Swansea fans have been saying, Flynn has been incredible (this season), I’ve watched a few of their games.

“Hopefully, he ends up in the Premier League, hopefully he plays for England.

“I only wish the best for all of them (his ex-teammates).”

The Verdict:

Considering the options the Three Lions currently have at their disposal, it will be a tall order for the midfielder to force his way into international contention anytime soon, especially whilst he’s still in the Championship.

Although Jordan Henderson may retire in the next couple of years, the likes of Mason Mount, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and Conor Gallagher are still young and this may limit Downes’ chances.

With Kalvin Phillips also establishing himself as a crucial asset for Southgate during last year’s European Championships, this will make it even harder for the 23-year-old to win senior caps.

The one advantage that he does have is the fact he has already appeared for his nation at youth level, so he’s a name already known to staff in the national setup and they will be keeping a close on him, especially if he makes the move up to the top flight.

As well as this, a couple of injuries can be a game-changer as Fraser Forster’s late call-up to the squad during this break showed, so a call-up for the midfielder may not be as far away as some may think.