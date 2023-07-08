Nick Powell's former Wigan Athletic teammate Gary Roberts has backed Stockport County to win the League Two title after they completed the signing of in-demand free agent yesterday.

Roberts, who has a wealth of experience in the EFL but is now a coach at Chesterfield, believes that Notts County, Salford City, and Wrexham will be promoted alongside the Hatters.

Stockport County win Nick Powell race

Powell was a player in demand after leaving Stoke City at the end of his contract this summer.

He was strongly linked with a move to Wrexham, who are preparing for life back in the EFL after their promotion from the National League, and had trained with former club Crewe Alexandra but Stockport have won the race for his signature.

The 29-year-old linked up with Dave Challinor's squad for pre-season and Football League World was the first to break the news that he'd agreed to sign for the League Two promotion hopefuls.

FLW understands that Powell had offers from Coventry City and West Bromwich Albion, as well as the MLS, but opted to join the North West club instead.

The attacker has penned a three-year deal at Edgeley Park and revealed he was really happy to be joining a club on the rise.

He said: "I think everyone can see what an exciting journey the club is on, the ambitions that the owner has for the club, and that was something that really appealed to me when deciding on my next move.

“The boys came so close to promotion last season, we all know the aim is to take that next step this time round and be a League One club, which is where a club the size of County belong – hopefully I can play my part in making that a reality.”

Gary Roberts issues 2023/24 Stockport prediction

The capture of Powell has been widely praised as a significant coup for County as they look to gain an advantage in what is a competitive League Two field.

It's certainly impressed Roberts, who played alongside Powell at Wigan and knows a thing or two about winning promotion. He took to Twitter to voice his excitement and offer an exciting prediction concerning Challinor's side in 2023/24.

He said: "Best League Two signing of all time. Powelly will terrorise that league, Stockport to win the league out right now for me."

Pressed on who would be going up from the fourth tier this term, Roberts added: "Stockport, Notts, Salford, Wrexham".

Who are the frontrunners to win promotion from League Two in 2023/24?

The League Two promotion race is shaping up to be hugely exciting this term.

Both Hollywood-backed Wrexham and Notts County, who have drafted in a star of their own in David McGoldrick, are expected to be in the mix after coming up from the National League last season but they will face some serious competition.

After their play-off final defeat, Stockport are set to go again this season and have made their ambition clear in signing Powell.

Elsewhere, the likes of Bradford City, Salford, and Mansfield Town will hope to be in the mix again while Gillingham and Doncaster Rovers cannot be ignored after splashing the cash in the summer window.

The fourth tier certainly isn't going to be short of drama.