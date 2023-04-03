Tom Carroll heaped praise on Swansea City’s Michael Eames as footage was shared of the kit man delivering a motivating speech ahead of the derby win at Cardiff City.

What role did he have in Swansea’s win?

The Swans made it four successive victories over their bitter rivals on Saturday in dramatic fashion. Goals from Joel Piroe and Liam Cullen had put Russell Martin’s side two up, and it seemed as though they could go on to record a comfortable three points.

However, Jaden Philogene pulled one back shortly after, and Sory Kaba then equalised for the hosts in the 83rd minute. Yet, Ben Cabango would memorably win it for Swansea in the 99th minute to spark wild scenes in the away end.

And, the club have shared footage from the dressing room in the build-up to the clash, where Martin asks Eames to speak to the players, as a fan of the club.

Addressing the group, the kit man explains what this game means to him having grown up as a supporter, as well as talking about past experiences of the derby. Impressively, he also predicted the side to score a few goals, as they did!

The clip was shared on Twitter, and it brought a response from Carroll, who simply put ‘what a guy’ in reference to Eames, who he will have known from his time at the club earlier in his career.

Having recorded the first ever double in this fixture last season, Martin’s men made more history by making it four in a row, something which had obviously never happened before.

Swansea make more history

Once you have played for Swansea, you know just how important it is that you beat Cardiff City. It’s the first game that everyone looks for when the fixtures are released, and, having made history last season, this was Swansea’s chance to continue their dominance over their fierce rivals.

Of course, Martin would normally be the one to speak to the players beforehand, but it made sense to let Eames take over for this one, because it’s about emotion and passion, even if you’ve got to control it in the right way.

Anyway, it clearly worked, and Cabango’s winner and the celebrations will live long in the memory for all Swansea fans, and, as a former player, Carroll was clearly delighted for all connected to his former club.