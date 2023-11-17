Highlights Former Swansea City player Joel Piroe admits he wasn't initially favored by ex-boss Russell Martin, who wanted to bring in another striker.

Piroe proved his worth with impressive performances and goals for Swansea, scoring a total of 44 goals during his two-year stint with the club.

Since joining Leeds United, Piroe has continued his impressive form, scoring six goals in 13 Championship appearances and becoming a key player for the team.

Former Swansea City man Joel Piroe has admitted it wasn't always plain sailing under former boss Russell Martin as he told The Official Leeds United Podcast that Martin didn't fancy him at first.

Both parties have now moved onto pastures new, with Piroe playing for Leeds United and Martin managing fellow Championship outfit Southampton. The pair both moved to south Wales in 2021 in what proved to be a turbulent summer for the Swans.

Piroe joined Swansea from PSV Eindhoven in June 2021 when Steve Cooper was still in charge, before Martin joined the club from MK Dons later that summer. This meant that despite being a summer signing, Piroe wasn't one of Martin's signings and put him in a difficult position when it came to staking a claim for the starting 11.

In Martin's first game as Swansea boss, a 2-1 defeat to Blackburn Rovers, Piroe didn't even make the bench, an ominous start to his career in south Wales. However, he was issued a lifeline when he started Swansea's Carabao Cup match against Reading days later. Piroe impressed, scoring in Swansea's 3-0 win and never looked back from there.

He'd go on to score 24 goals for Swansea during the 2021/22 campaign, before adding a further 20 goals during the 2022/23 campaign. He'd sign for Leeds United in August 2023 ending a two-year stay with the Swans.

What did Joel Piroe say about Russell Martin?

Piroe revealed that Russell Martin was very honest with him during a meeting early in Martin's regime, saying "He took me in the office and we had a chat about it.

“He said in his mind the team how he knew it, most of the players he knew before, he knew how he would want to work with them but he didn’t know me. He said in the first meeting we had, I don’t really like your intensity and I want to bring in another striker.

" I am going to take number 9 off you and you can take another number. It doesn’t mean I don’t want to work with you, you can still show me, but this is what I think at the moment and it is up to you to change my mind.”

Swansea fans will be ever so grateful that Martin gave Piroe a chance, with the pair seemingly enjoying a great relationship after a rocky start as the striker became a mainstay in the Swans' squad.

How has Joel Piroe performed since leaving Swansea?

Since joining Leeds for a reported fee of over £10million, according to BBC Sport, Piroe has been his usual impressive self for the West Yorkshire-based side.

In 13 Championship appearance, Piroe has netted six goals, most recently netting in their 2-1 win at home to Plymouth Argyle. This means that Piroe has now scored 47 Championship goals in 104 league appearances, impressive stats for the 24-year-old who usually plays a bit deeper than most strikers.

Leeds will be thankful that he's one of their players and will be hopeful he can fire the side to the Premier League at the first attempt.