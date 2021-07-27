Former Swansea City man sends clear message to club after managerial update

Owain Tudur Jones has urged Swansea City to finalise a deal for Russell Martin as they look for Steve Cooper’s successor.

This morning I was worried. This evening, less so after reading that Russell Martin might be on the shortlist. Get that compensation paid & he’s the man to get the best of the current squad (plus new signings 🙏🏼👀) by providing the fans with a style of play they crave. https://t.co/ft0nXAnaxm — Owain Tudur Jones (@OwainTJones17) July 26, 2021

With the new season less than two weeks away, the Welsh side are in a very difficult position as they are without a boss and have lost several key men from last season.

Therefore, fans are hoping for an appointment to be made swiftly and it has been reported that Jody Morris and Martin are the frontrunners. Whilst compensation would be required for the latter, with Martin in charge of MK Dons now, he is thought to be a realistic target for the club.

And, taking to Twitter, Tudur Jones made it clear that he thinks the 35-year-old is exactly what Swansea need.

“This morning I was worried. This evening, less so after reading that Russell Martin might be on the shortlist. Get that compensation paid & he’s the man to get the best of the current squad by providing the fans with a style of play they crave.”

Martin’s spell with the League One club is his first in management.

The verdict

There will be many Swansea fans who agree with their former player here because Martin plays the attractive, possession-based style of play that the fans want to watch.

As well as that, he is a young, hungry coach who has a lot to prove and you would imagine the chance to move to Swansea would be a big appeal to him.

So, he ticks a lot of boxes for the Championship side and if Swansea do appoint Martin it would be a smart decision.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.