Former Swansea City figure lifts lid on 2019 departure

Former Swansea City chairman Huw Jenkins has opened up on his departure from the club, citing a “lack of voice” in the boardroom.

Speaking to the Price of Football podcast, Jenkins opened up on the reasoning for leaving the club he served for 17 years.

The former club chairman was a key figure in the Swans’ rise up the divisions and into the Premier League, although his relationship with the fanbase was soured following the controversial sale to the current ownership ahead of what was their sixth of seven successive seasons in the top flight.

Jenkins eventually left the club in 2019, seemingly feeling his efforts were not being acknowledged, to the point he feels his departure could have even come about some time earlier.

He told the Price of Football podcast: “Looking back, my biggest thoughts on why I felt the time was right for me to go, perhaps it should have been nearer to 2016 than 2019.

“My views, whether it was on potential managers, the way we did transfer windows or whatever, I wasn’t getting my views across, for whatever reason. The decisions made mostly from 2016 weren’t decisions I would have made like I did in the past with the full support of our board behind me.

“Everybody was having a view. I suppose that’s one of the problems you find with having takeovers and too many people having a say.”

The 2016 sale to US investors Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan has proved to be a source of frustration and disappointment for supporters.

With a lack of investment in the team despite sales of key players, it’s left the side languishing in the Championship and starting again under Russell Martin.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Swansea City players ever played for a Yorkshire based team?

1 of 25 Darren Pratley Yes No

The Verdict

It seems to be a passing of blame here although Jenkins is highlighting the issues many boardrooms face when making key decisions.

When there are several parties involved, it can make decision making harder, so ensuring there’s a solid footballing structure within a club is absolutely imperative.

That was an aspect that disappeared from Swansea after the takeover and are only seemingly going back to the model that served them well for years.

Jenkins’ contribution though to the Swans and their progress over the last 20 years should be lauded and praised having played a huge role in the success of the club.