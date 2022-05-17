Former Sunderland striker gives Alex Neil verdict ahead of play-off final clash

Former Sunderland player Stephen Elliot believes the team is in safe hands under Alex Neil.

The 38-year old has claimed that the former Preston North End boss could even lead the Black Cats back to the Premier League.

But first Sunderland must get through Wycombe Wanderers in the League One play-off final at Wembley on Saturday.

The former striker believes that Neil could have steered the team towards automatic promotion if he had been appointed sooner, but has complete faith that Saturday’s game will go in favour of his former side.

The Irishman also claimed that stability in the managerial position will be crucial for Sunderland in the coming years, and that Neil can offer this to the club.

“I genuinely believe if this football club had appointed this manager sooner then things may have been different and we could have been looking at a potential automatic position,” wrote Elliot, via Sunderland Echo.

“I still believe that he will get the job done this Saturday and if he does then in my eyes he should go down as one of the best recent managers in Sunderland’s history.

“I really admire his no-nonsense approach and also think that if all bodes well on Saturday against Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley, then he also could follow it up with a promotion to the Premier League for Sunderland.

“I know I’m getting ahead of myself but I think it’s vital that the football club have some sort of stability in the manager seat.”

Neil joined the club midway through the campaign following the dismissal of Lee Johnson at the turn of the year.

The 40-year old helped the club achieve a top six finish to make it into the play-offs.

A 5th place finish in the table was enough to earn a semi-final clash with Sheffield Wednesday, in which the Black Cats negotiated a 2-1 victory against Darren Moore’s side.

Wanderers eliminated MK Dons in the other semi-final to earn their place in the final, with the winner set to secure a lucrative promotion to the Championship.

The Verdict

It is still too soon for Sunderland to be discussing promotion to the Premier League, but Neil has certainly achieved what was expected of him upon his arrival.

The Sheffield Wednesday victory was a big moment for his tenure so far, and perhaps the most important.

Wycombe will provide plenty of concerns for the Black Cats on Saturday, but Sunderland will be seen as the favourites by many.

Promotion back to the Championship would be a great achievement for the club, who have struggled in League One for much longer than initially anticipated.