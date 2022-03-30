Former Sunderland player sends warning to West Brom star amid Newcastle United links

Former Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion forward Kevin Phillips has warned the latter’s goalkeeper Sam Johnstone not to choose his next destination based on wages, speaking in an interview with West Brom News.

The 28-year-old has been linked with an array of Premier League clubs since last summer, with the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and West Ham United all thought to have been interested in his services back in the summer, with the latter launching a failed £6m bid back in July.

Other teams including Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race for his signature since, with Newcastle United recently shortlisting the England international on a four-man wishlist as they look to strengthen their goalkeeping department.

And with the shot-stopper yet to sign fresh terms at The Hawthorns with his contract expiring in the summer, a move away looks inevitable at this stage as he looks to boost his chances of being on the plane to Qatar for the Three Lions’ World Cup campaign later this year.

However, this could entail a leap into the dark for Johnstone who won’t be guaranteed a starting spot in the top tier, a situation he doesn’t currently find himself in at current club Albion as one of the first names on the teamsheet.

And though a move away is understandable with the Baggies likely to remain in the second tier next season, Phillips has warned the goalkeeper to prioritise his playing time over money.

He said: “I think Dubravka is a good goalkeeper.

“I think it would be good competition, but, I think Sam has to be a bit careful where he goes, you don’t want to go just for financial reasons and find yourself not playing.

“You’ve got to be playing regularly, and then your chances of the England squad diminish even more. If he is to leave in the summer, he needs to be very careful where he goes.

“If he’s going to go, he needs to go somewhere he wants to stay involved in that England set-up. You’d like to think if Newcastle sign him, they’d make him their number one.”

The Verdict:

Martin Dubravka is a capable shot-stopper and this is why Johnstone needs to be extra careful when picking his next destination – because a lack of first-team football could rule him out of the running to be in England’s World Cup squad.

He may not have played a single minute at the European Championships last summer – but he will be desperate to get a World Cup winners’ medal later on this year and he will only be able to do this if he’s on the plane.

Playing as much Premier League football as possible will help him in this quest and help to ensure he remains ahead of Dean Henderson in Gareth Southgate’s thoughts, so a move to Southampton could prove to be more beneficial.

He could easily force his way above the likes of Alex McCarthy and Fraser Forster if he arrived at St Mary’s, with both not guaranteed to be at the club beyond the summer anyway.

This would probably be a better option than remaining at West Brom at this stage considering the Baggies have little chance of returning to the top tier at the first time of asking this season.

You would have to agree with Phillips in terms of prioritising playing time though.