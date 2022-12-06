Stephen Elliott makes confident Sunderland promotion claim

Former Sunderland striker Stephen Elliott can’t see any reason why his old side can’t be in the promotion mix when the end of the 2022/23 campaign comes along, making this admission in his column for the Sunderland Echo.

The Black Cats were only promoted back to the Championship at the end of last season following a gruelling four-year spell in League One, where they suffered multiple play-off heartbreaks before finally clinching a crucial Wembley win against Wycombe Wanderers to seal their place back in the second tier.

They enjoyed a reasonably strong summer transfer window, sealing a permanent deal for Jack Clarke and bringing in Daniel Ballard for the long term, something that was seen as a real coup by many.

Also delving into the loan market to beef up their squad, Ellis Simms and Amad Diallo have proven to be shrewd temporary additions with the duo potentially helping Ross Stewart to fire the Wearside outfit into the play-offs this season.

This mix of retaining their best players and adding real quality and depth to their first team has paid dividends with Tony Mowbray’s side currently sat in 10th position and just one point adrift of the top six.

And Elliott is confident that his former club can be in the promotion mix next May.

He wrote: “If you consider the amount of injuries the team have had this season, notably key striker Ross Stewart and defender Dan Ballard then you would hope that once these guys were back in the team then a promotion push could genuinely be on the cards for Sunderland this season.

“I know it’s early days still but the team are placed in a lovely position and will be looking forward to the Christmas period, which is now just a couple of weeks away.”

The Verdict:

There’s every chance they could be involved in the promotion mix when you look at some of the players they have, though more depth may be needed in some areas.

In the goalkeeping department, you just feel a stopper with more experience in the top two tiers of English football would be beneficial because Alex Bass doesn’t really have any at all.

Some would also argue that they need another orthodox forward option as a potential alternative to Simms and Stewart, though the likes of Jewison Bennette and Diallo are likely to contribute in the final third as well.

Major surgery isn’t needed during the January window and because of this, it would be difficult to see anything too major happening next month, something that will only help to retain stability.

That will be needed if they want to push for promotion – and there will be no shortage of motivation for head coach Mowbray to secure a top-six spot this season after narrowly missing out with Blackburn Rovers last term.