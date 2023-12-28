Highlights Yann M'Vila, a former player for Sunderland, has expressed his desire to return to the club in the future.

M'Vila holds Sunderland in high regard and believes he can help the team return to the Premier League.

While sentimental, a transfer for M'Vila is unlikely due to Sunderland's focus on developing young players.

Between the year 2015 and the present day, Sunderland and their supporters have gone through a whole host of emotions as a result of fluctuating circumstances at the Stadium of Light.

After escaping the drop at the expense of local rivals Newcastle United in 2016, the Black Cats themselves were finally condemned to relegation the following year, and then dropped into the third tier for the first time since 1988 as a result of back-to-back relegations.

However, since their eventual rise out of League One which came two seasons ago, Sunderland have once again become one of the best performing sides in the Championship despite finding themselves under their third head coach since promotion in the form of Michael Beale.

Yann M'Vila's time at Sunderland AFC

At the beginning of the aforementioned timescale, Yann M'Vila was one man brought to the Stadium of Light under then boss Dick Advocaat on a season-long loan deal from Russian Premier League outfit Rubin Kazan.

During his brief stint at the Stadium of Light, the French central midfielder featured 40 times in Red and White in the 2015/16 season for Advocaat and latterly, Sam Allardyce, as the man well known for pulling off survival escapes did so again at the expense of their bitter rivals.

Despite the initial loan spell proving to be a success as he played in all but one of the Black Cats' Premier League outings as the club finished two points clear of the drop zone, Sunderland were reluctant to extend his stay on Wearside and any chances of a permanent deal under new boss David Moyes were quashed on Deadline Day of the 2016 summer transfer window.

M'Vila keen to return to the Stadium of Light

So often in football, player finally finds a club which they are able to connect with.

In that regard, it's no surprise that the now 33-year-old still holds the Championship club in high regard, and has hinted that he is open to a return in the future.

Since his permanent move fell through seven years ago, M'Vila has represented Rubin Kazan, Saint-Ettiene, and most recently, Greek giants Olympiacos.

The 22-time French international featured for the "Red-Whites" 141 times across all competitions and scored eight goals between 2020 and this summer, when he was released.

After being released by a club of such stature, M'Vila is yet to find his next move and has stated that the only chance of him dropping to a second tier would be with Sunderland rather than Ligue 2 in his home country.

“I spoke with a lot of Ligue 1 clubs, but I didn’t get the little thing. Given my qualities and my leadership, I think I can help a lot of teams. I believe in myself,” He told Le Progres. “I don’t need the money. I want to play. With all the respect I have for Ligue 2, I don’t see myself playing in this championship.

“There is only one club for which I would have agreed to return to the lower division for, it is Sunderland, to help them return to the Premier League. I had an extraordinary year there." M'Vila added.

Will M'Vila ever return to Sunderland?

Whilst Sunderland fans and the club will appreciate the sentimentality behind the comments, it doesn't seem like a feasible transfer even if M'Vila is still on the free agent market.

With the Black Cats constantly looking to develop young players, this transfer would be extremely contradictory to such approaches. However, with young French players such as Adil Aouchiche on Sunderland's books at present, having the presence of an international with pre-established connections to the club would be beneficial to their development.

Overall, it would be a nice move in terms of a storyline, but Sunderland are a different club to the one M'Vila was a part of in the Premier League.