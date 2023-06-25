Sunderland’s energetic, enthusiastic brand of football inspired by a promising batch of youthful verve has proved central to their recent ascension, reaching the play-off semi-finals upon their immediate return to the Championship last term after a four-year hiatus.

Fledgling talents such as Amad Diallo, Jack Clarke and Daniel Neil, among others, all ignited Wearside with their staring displays for Tony Mowbray’s side, and as such, the sustainable framework has been implemented for seasons to come.

The Mackems finished the campaign with the Championship’s youngest squad, and constructing the team nucleus around players with their ceilings high and best years still firmly ahead is now instilled as the club’s philosophy, helping to sculpt a much brighter picture at the Stadium of Light.

That said, there is an absence of experience, and, indeed, experience at the highest level, within the side, and while the degree of that can often come as a luxury at this level, it is doubtlessly something that could hand Sunderland yet another advantage as they gear up for what may well promise to be the most fiercely-competed second-tier season in a long time.

And if teasers are anything to go by, that advantage could be arriving in the form of Yann M’Vila, who hinted towards a potential return on social media over the weekend when asked by a supporter if he would be open to a homecoming.

What has Yann M’Vila been up to since leaving Sunderland?

M’Vila orchestrated a starring role during Sunderland’s survival campaign in the 2015/16 top-flight term while on loan from Rubin Kazan, featuring 40 times and earning the adoration of the Black Cats faithful in the process.

However, Sunderland opted not to make the temporary spell a permanent one and the Frenchman returned to Russia, where he remained for two more years before heading back to the homeland in 2018 to join Saint-Ettiene.

Again, M’Vila lasted just over two years there prior to packing his bags for Greek giants Olympiacos, for whom he would make 140 appearances for.

The 32-year-old’s tenure in Greece came to an end this summer as he departed on a free transfer.

Would Yann M’Vila be a good signing for Sunderland?

As previously alluded to, an elite calibre of experience and know-how is a real rarity in the Sunderland dressing room at the moment, incorporating just that would provide an invaluable benefit, and it is something that M’Vila possesses in abundance.

Having featured at renowned clubs on the continent such as Rennes and Inter Milan, he beholds a sense of know-how at the very highest that will be a significant asset in a Championship dressing room.

And after turning out for outfits of that pedigree, along with gaining 22 caps for the French national team, there is evident quality that should still stand out in the second-tier irrespective of age.