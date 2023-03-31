Former Sunderland manager Jack Ross has crossed the Tyne-Wear divide to link up with the Black Cats' bitter rivals Newcastle United.

It has been nearly five years since the Scotsman was appointed at the Stadium of Light as he came in to replace Chris Coleman following the club's relegation to League One.

Ross led Sunderland to the League One play-off final in his debut campaign in charge, but they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Charlton Athletic at Wembley.

Despite sitting in sixth position in the third tier in early October in the 2019-20 season, having lost just twice from their opening 11 matches, Ross was sacked from his job after a 2-0 defeat against Lincoln City, with Phil Parkinson going on to replace him.

What has Jack Ross been up to since leaving Sunderland?

Ross hasn't exactly been short of work since he was fired by the Wearsiders.

Just over a month after he left Sunderland, Ross was back in a job with Scottish Premiership outfit Hibernian, leading the Edinburgh club to their best league finish in 16 years when they finished third in the 2020-21 campaign.

He was sacked in December 2021 however after losing seven of his previous nine matches, although he had guided Hibs to the Scottish League Cup final in that time.

Most recently, Ross was appointed as the head coach of Dundee United in June 2022, but he lasted just seven matches and following a humiliating 9-0 defeat against Celtic he was sacked at the end of August, just two months after being appointed.

What job has Jack Ross acquired at Newcastle United?

Ross won't be working with Newcastle's first-team and Eddie Howe, but he has been recruited to do a job for the Magpies academy.

The 46-year-old has been appointed as 'Head of Coach Development' on an interim basis, which will see him provide support to Academy Director Steve Harper and work with the club's young players from the under-9's age group all the way up to the under-16's.

It isn't known how long Ross will be in the role for or if there is scope for it to become a permanent appointment, but the club have outlined his experience as both a player and manager following his arrival.

The Verdict

Ross hasn't had a great time of things in the last 15 months, and this is a complete step in the opposite direction when it comes to his career.

It's a far cry from being front-and-centre of a club as the first-team boss, but it could perhaps help give him a new lease of life and put himself in the shop window again.

To put it bluntly, his short stint at Dundee United was a little embarrassing in terms of results and he won't want that to be his last significant job in football management.

In terms of taking a role at Newcastle, Sunderland fans will probably not be bothered that he has moved on to the Magpies as he is well and truly in the past as far as their history goes, but it is definitely something for United supporters to point-score with over their rivals.