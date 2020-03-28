Former Sunderland man reacts to Leeds United’s reported interest in 21-y/o ahead of potential summer move

Support the amazing work of the NHS and AGE UK by getting involved in the #FLYTHEFLAG campaign, to find out more click here!

Leeds United have recently been linked with a move for AFC Bournemouth goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale ahead of a potential summer move according to Football Insider.

Ramsdale has made 28 appearances for Eddie Howe’s side in the Premier League this season, as they continue to struggle in their quest to retain their top-flight status.

AFC Bournemouth are currently sat 18th in the league table, and are inside the bottom-three on goal difference, with just nine games to save themselves from the drop.

Leeds United are currently sat top of the Championship table, and are seven points clear of third-placed Fulham, so they’ll definitely fancy their chances of winning a long-awaited promotion back into the Premier League under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa.

It seems as though the Argentine is already planning for next year’s campaign as well, with a possible move for Ramsdale in the summer.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, felt as though Ramsdale would be the ideal addition to the Leeds squad, and thinks that the deal will go ahead if Leeds are to win promotion back into the Premier League this season.

“He has got Premier League experience. Any side that comes out of the Championship and into the Premier League will be looking at a player with that experience because it is a massive bonus. That sounds like a decent option for Leeds.

“Ramsdale has been around for a while for a young keeper. I could certainly see that being a viable signing if Leeds go up.

“His sell on value is a big plus. He is young with Premier League experience. Bournemouth would want quite a few quid to prize him away but even if you pay over the top there is the potential of recouping that money at some point.”

Due to recent events, Leeds aren’t due back in action until the 2nd May, when they are due to host relegation-threatened Charlton Athletic.

The Verdict:

I think he’d be an excellent signing for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Ramsdale has experience of playing in the Premier League, but also has age on his side after being thrown into the AFC Bournemouth starting XI early into his professional career.

I’m still not overly convinced that Kiko Casilla is the right goalkeeper to have between the posts for Leeds United in the future, especially if they’re playing in the Premier League, as his errors would definitely be punished on a regular basis.

Illan Meslier has proved himself to be a solid option to have in the Leeds squad, but I think Ramsdale would be a more reliable goalkeeper to have next season for Leeds, who will already have one eye on planning for life in the Premier League next season it seems.