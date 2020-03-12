Former Sunderland man on why Phil Parkinson will have been ‘seething’ following Gillingham slip-up

Former Sunderland man Marco Gabbiadini has claimed that Phil Parkinson will be very unhappy after his side let victory slip through their fingers against Gillingham at the weekend, citing the away side’s style of play as a reason for it.

Having undergone a complete resurgence in the New Year at the Stadium of Light, the Black Cats found themselves on the cusp of breaking into the automatic promotion places ahead of a tricky triple-header of fixtures against Fleetwood Town, Coventry City and Gillingham.

A draw and a loss in the first two of those three respectively somewhat dented Parkinson’s side’s confidence around maintaining their pressure on the top two, but a home clash against the Gills provided a great opportunity to put things right.

Kyle Lafferty’s first league start for the Black Cats yielded two goals to put the hosts on their way to a much-needed win to get back on track for a late top two push.

However, a late second of the game from former Sunderland striker Mikael Mandron sunk the hosts to a gutting draw deep into stoppage time, putting them further out of the running.

Parkinson’s men then failed to put this run to rest on Tuesday night as they were beaten 2-0 away to Bristol Rovers in a drab performance from the visitors.

Speaking on the Sunderland AFC Podcast on BBC Newcastle, Marco Gabbiadini believes that Parkinson will be lamenting the missed opportunity against Gillingham at the weekend, but pointed to a certain characteristic of the away side’s performance last Saturday s a key factor in their route to grabbing a draw. He stated: “I think he’ll be seething.

“It’s difficult because performance-wise it wasn’t a bad performance.

“If you’re a Gillingham fan you’d be quite proud of your players – they didn’t play great, they didn’t really threaten and weren’t really a threat during the game, but they didn’t half work hard.

“Do you know what they did? They did all of the horrible things really well and unfortunately, we fell for it.

“It was two poor goals and it’s what we’ve said before – we still struggle for that physical presence.

“We struggle to have the big enough guys in those situations.”

“They were solid, they worked hard and the first half was pretty tedious. It’s not until you look back at it that you realise how galling it is, but they do it so well to the point where the referee doesn’t even notice at times.”

The verdict

It was definitely a bitter pill to swallow for the Black Cats as their performance probably warranted more than a point.

However, the management of the game from Steve Evans and his team was enough to keep them in with a shout and they did enough to draw.

It looks extremely unlikely that Sunderland will be able to force their way into the top two come May as they fell out of the top six on Tuesday night.

The main focus now for Parkinson and his men is to restore some of the momentum back into the side before the end of the season so that if they are in the play-offs, they can tackle it all-guns-blazing.