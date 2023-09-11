Highlights Danny Collins has tipped Pierre Ekwah for a big future at Sunderland.

The 21-year-old has started all five league games the Black Cats have played so far this season.

Collins believes he is already doing everyone a midfielder should, and knows he has the confidence of his manager, Tony Mowbray.

Pierre Ekwah is doing everything that he should be at Sunderland at this moment in time.

That's according to the Black Cats' former centre back Danny Collins, who is predicting a big future for the midfielder at the Stadium of Light.

How has Ekwah's Sunderland career gone so far?

Ekwah joined Sunderland from Premier League side West Ham in last season's January transfer window, with the Black Cats paying an undisclosed fee for his services.

Following that move to the Stadium of Light, the 21-year-old made 16 Championship appearances for the club in the second half of last season, although he started just six of those.

This season however, has seen the Frenchman become an integral cog in the centre of Sunderland's midfield.

Ekwah has started all five league games the Black Cats have played during the current campaign, and scored his first goals for the club when he netted a brace in the 5-0 thumping of Southampton at the Stadium of Light in the final game before the September international break.

Those performances have helped contribute to Sunderland moving into ninth in the current Championship standings, with seven points from those five games so far.

Now it seems that on the back of what he is doing for Tony Mowbray's side this season, there is a growing expectation that the 21-year-old can be an important presence at the Stadium of Light in the year's to come.

What has Collins has to say about Ekwah at Sunderland?

It seems that one former Black Cats player who has become a fan of Ekwah on the back of his recent performances, is Danny Collins.

The former centre back believes that the 21-year-old is filling all the requirements of a central midfielder at this level, and that he has the potential to improve even more as time goes on.

Speaking about Ekwah on SAFC Unfiltered, Collins - who made 163 appearances in all competitions for Sunderland between 2004 and 2009 - said: “He is coming on really well.

“He is getting regular football; I think he knows he is a fixture in the team. The manager has given him trust and it has shown in his performances.

“He is doing all the things you want from a central midfielder. You know, taking the ball, good feet, scoring goals, tackles flying in, so yes, he has a good future ahead of him.”

Can Ekwah be a key player for Sunderland in the future?

There is no reason to feel that Ekwah will not become an important player for the Black Cats in the years to come.

The midfielder is already starting to show his quality for Sunderland this season, with a string of high quality and impressive performances, that mean he is already an important player for the Championship outfit.

At 21-years-old, there is also plenty of time for him to improve even further, which could make him an even better and more important players for the club in the future.

Indeed, in Tony Mowbray, he is playing under a manager with a proven track record of developing young players, which should further aid his development, and with four years remaining on his contract at the Stadium of Light, there is still plenty of time for him to make an impact for Sunderland.

As a result, Ekwah does look to be a very important and exciting prospect for Sunderland, as they prepare to return to action after the international break, with a trip to Loftus Road to face QPR.