Former Sunderland man makes transfer admission that’ll interest Crystal Palace and Leeds United fans

Sunderland have had their fair share of players that will be remembered fondly after impressive spells with the club.

One player that fits that description is Liam Lawrence, with the winger making 75 appearances in his three-year spell with the Black Cats.

Lawrence played a key role for Sunderland in their title-winning 2004/05 league campaign, as he scored seven goals and was on hand to provide seven assists in his 32 appearances for the club as they clinched promotion with a late 2-1 win against West Ham United at Upton Park.

Speaking in a Q&A session on his official Twitter account, Lawrence revealed that he had the opportunity so sign for a number of clubs, which included the likes of Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town.

Leeds , Cardiff , Crewe (when in champ) , Palace , Ipswich (when Keano was in charge and got rid of me a couple of years before at Sunderland 😂🙈) — Liam Lawrence (@LiamLawrence07) March 20, 2020

Sunderland are currently playing in the third tier of English football, and are well in contention to win promotion back into the Championship. Phil Parkinson’s side are currently sat seventh in the League One standings, but are just three points adrift of second-placed Rotherham United.

Whereas one of the club’s that he almost moved to in Leeds United are certainly a team going in the right direction. Marcelo Bielsa’s side are sat top of the Championship table, and are looking strong in their pursuit to make a long-awaited return to the top-flight under the guidance of Marcelo Bielsa.

The Verdict:

This is an interesting admission from the former Sunderland and Stoke City winger.

It isn’t clear as to when he almost moved to the likes of Leeds United or Crystal Palace, but he was certainly a player with real talent back when he was playing.

Both Sunderland and Stoke City could both benefit from having a player with his effort levels and determination in their team this season, as they’ve both struggled for consistency.

It’s certainly a funny insight into Roy Keane’s thoughts as a manager, as you don’t come across many situations where a manager wants to re-sign a player that they moved on earlier in their career.