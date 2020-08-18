Former Sunderland man makes revealing claim about Aiden McGeady

Former Sunderland winger Lewis Morgan has claimed that ex-teammate Aiden McGeady was “ruthless” and has got a temper.

Morgan spent half a season on loan with the Black Cats, having joined from Celtic for the second half of the 2018/19 campaign.

The 23-year-old made 22 appearances during that period, contributing two goals and four assists, and helped the North East club make it to the play-off final.

The Scotsman has since moved on to pastures new and signed for David Beckham’s MLS franchise Inter Miami in January.

McGeady was a regular fixture in the Sunderland side during Morgan’s time at the Stadium of Light and, speaking on the Open Goal podcast, he has made some revealing claims about the Irishman.

He said: “Then obviously we had Aiden McGeady. I mean, I don’t think English boys knew how to take him.

“He’s ruthless, I’ve never seen anyone that ruthless. He’d come in – and I think we’d drew with Burton or something – and he came into the changing room and said ‘yous can’t play in front of that? Burton Albion? Wednesday night? One each? Yous will never play any higher than this.’

“Nobody would say anything to him. He would single someone out and everyone was scared of him.

“For the Scottish boys he was good. There was a few boys down there and I got on well with them, and he [McGeady] still had loads of ability. He was their best player by a mile.

“He’s got a temper. In training if things are going his way he’ll boot all the balls out the drill, or just stupid things like that.

“But at that point, he’s winning games by himself – so you’ve got to kind of let him do what he wants.

“Jack Ross was always quite good with that.

“He always knew when to stop him.”

McGeady has spent three years with the Black Cats, joining from Everton in 2017 and making just shy of 100 appearances – adding 27 goals and 13 assists – in that time.

It looks unclear whether or not McGeady’s Sunderland career has a future. The winger fell out of favour under Phil Parkinson and was sent on loan to Charlton for the second half of last season.

Did these 12 ex-Sunderland players actually ever score for the club?

1 of 12 Did Patrick Van Aanholt ever score for Sunderland? Yes No

The Verdict

This is hardly the first time there has been murmurings of McGeady being a difficult character in the dressing room but these are pretty revealing claims.

Credit to Morgan because you don’t often here players speak so openly about situations like this, so it’s really interesting to get this sort of insight.

McGeady’s future looks unclear but after these comments, you feel the Stadium of Light faithful would rather he moves elsewhere.