Former Sunderland man makes bold claim involving Manchester United loanee

Stephen Elliott has urged Sunderland fans to appreciate Amad Diallo this season as he feels he has the ability to break into Manchester United’s side next season.

The winger joined the Black Cats on loan from the Red Devils in the summer and after a slow start, Diallo has been fantastic in recent weeks, scoring four goals and registering an assist in his last six outings.

The latest of those efforts came in the 3-0 win over Millwall, with the youngster inspiring Tony Mowbray’s men to victory after what had been a poor first half performance.

And, writing in his regular Sunderland Echo column, former striker Elliott explained why he feels Diallo is destined to get to the top very quickly.

“Amad Diallo is showing exactly why Manchester United invested so much in him. The little winger is electric and when he is in the mood there aren’t gonna be many in the Championship who will live with him.

“He got on the scoresheet again and could have had more. I think Sunderland fans need to enjoy him as much as they can because I believe he will be playing in his parent clubs’ team next season.”

The verdict

It’s a bold claim to say that Diallo will be involved for United next season but the point Elliott makes in general about the attacker is spot on.

He really has been excellent in the past month or so and he has the ability to win Sunderland games at this level with how he beats his opponent and his decisions in the final third are improving.

So, all connected to the club will hope he stays beyond January as Diallo will be key to Sunderland’s play-off push this season.

