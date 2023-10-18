Highlights Reading FC deny reports of a £50 million takeover by businessman William Storey, stating that no agreement is in place with any party.

Storey's previous attempt to take over clubs like Sunderland and Coventry City has been met with skepticism due to his extravagant views and lack of credibility.

The EFL process is likely to be involved in any potential bid for Reading FC, as it has been in Storey's previous attempts to takeover other clubs.

In recent weeks and months, Reading FC are a club whose future has seemed uncertain, with big issues behind the scenes with current owner Dai Yongge.

However, this appears to have been heading towards a resolution recently, with businessman William Storey reportedly agreeing a takeover at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

That is according to an exclusive article from The Telegraph last week, who reported that Storey is set to complete a £50 million takeover of the club, with the terms of a deal broadly agreed.

As outlined by The Athletic, it is unclear what role Storey would play at the club should the takeover go through, so it is too soon to say whether or not he would have to be subjected to the EFL's owners' and directors' test.

What have Reading FC said about the takeover?

Interestingly, Reading FC themselves have denied that a deal has been agreed with any party, failing to mentioned Storey specifically.

Indeed, a Royals' club statement last Thursday read: "Reading Football Club would like to clarify that the process of the sale of the club is ongoing and, contrary to reports, there is currently no agreement in place with any party.

"Several parties have approached the club in recent weeks with declarations of interest in purchasing the club. All approaches are being assessed on their own merits to find the most suitable buyer to ensure a healthy future of the club and, at this stage, no single individual or entity has exclusivity in this process."

What has former Sunderland figure Charlie Methven said about William Storey?

Regardless of the above, we know that this is not the first time that Storey has been involved in wanting to takeover a football club, with previously and ultimately failed interest in Sunderland and Coventry City.

Storey tried taking over at Sunderland when current Charlton Athletic chairman Charlie Methven was at the club, and in a recent interview, Methven outlined how difficult Storey made the process, questioning Storey's direct approach.

"That direct approach to the fanbase caused us some issues because when somebody comes along and says it is feasible, possible and should be done to sign a bunch of Premier League players to a League One club, it makes life quite difficult for the current incumbent, who knows that it is a total impossibility, but you’re lacking a counter-factual so you can’t prove that it is an impossibility," Methven explained, via the Sunderland Echo.

"In the meantime, we were already in discussions with a very credible owner, the former owners of Marseille, the Louis-Dreyfus family. While perhaps not having William Storey’s extravagant views on the valuation of the club, we were pretty sure they would have the money and were going to pass the EFL test. We progressed with that deal and eventually ended up having a bit of a giggle with the whole Storey episode."

Methven added: "When you’re in the middle of it, it can be a very time-consuming exercise because you have journalists and fan groups calling you all the time asking about this very extrovert figure and why you’re not accepting his offer. That can be a tricky thing to deal with and take up a lot of time."

What has William Storey said about the Reading FC takeover?

In light of the above reports regarding a deal to takeover at Reading, William Storey went live on talkSPORT.

During that interview, he told host Alex Crook on any potential deal to buy the club, via the Sunderland Echo: "I can’t say on a specific bid.

"What I can say is that I made a bid for Sunderland and Coventry. Both involved extensive EFL conversations.

"Clearly, a bid for Reading would include the same and we wouldn’t be making a bid were the EFL process not in hand.

"That is probably the closest I can say on my prospective bid, were it to be there."

We await official news regarding the process at the time of writing, with no deal yet made public officially.