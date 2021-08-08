Former Sunderland favourite delivers confident message as club try to finalise player deal

Kevin Phillips believes that Sunderland will reach an agreement with Denver Hume that will see the left-back stay at the club.

The full-back positions have been problem areas for Lee Johnson, with Hume yet to agree terms as his previous contract at the Stadium of Light expired in the summer.

Despite that, talks have been ongoing but with the 24-year-old currently injured, there is no rush to sort it. However, speaking to Football Insider, former Black Cats favourite Phillips was confident that Hume would agree fresh terms.

“The deal will get done, I’m sure of that. I think at this stage they are probably just talking about daft bits and bobs which generally happens at that kind of level.

“I’m very confident that it will get done and if they can come to an agreement, Sunderland have got themselves a brilliant left-back who will give his all every time he puts on the shirt.”

Hume featured in 24 games for the Wearside outfit as they reached the play-offs in the previous campaign.

The verdict

There’s no doubt that Sunderland need a new left-back so bringing Hume back would be a no-brainer because he is a good player at this level and is still young with room to improve.

Of course, the issue has been rival interest in the player but Hume will know how big a club Sunderland are, and, more importantly, the potential they have under the owner and Johnson.

Whilst he’s injured, you’d imagine a decision will be made soon and it will be interesting to see where Hume is playing this season.

