Former Sunderland defender embarks on trial in League Two

Barrow have taken former Sunderland defender Cieran Dunne on trial, as per a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

The left-back, who progressed through the academy ranks at Falkirk, joined Sunderland in 2019 but was not offered fresh terms at The Stadium of Light this summer.

Dunne embarked on a trial period with Doncaster Rovers nearer the start of the window, however, the Yorkshire club did not progress with their initial interest.

Barrow will be hoping to kick on and avoid a similar campaign to the one they just endured, where they spent much of the season worrying about the bottom two places.

Predominantly a left-back, Dunne would offer Pete Wild versatility, as the 22-year-old is also able to operate as a midfielder, whilst he was also tasked with playing on the opposite flank during Sunderland’s Premier League 2 campaign last time out.

The verdict

Ensuring that there are strong levels of competition throughout the squad will be a priority for Wild ahead of the upcoming campaign, with Dunne’s ability, potential and versatility making him an attractive option for the Cumbrian outfit to consider.

Dunne’s situation is an interesting one, as he may well have been kept on at Sunderland, should they have remained in League One.

Whilst it is unknown how well he would do within a first-team environment within the Football League, there is certainly potential for Dunne to thrive in the fourth tier.

With less than a week to go before the new campaign gets underway, it will be interesting to see if this is a deal that progresses quickly.