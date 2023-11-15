Highlights The Championship promotion race is hotting up, with the cream of the division slowly rising to the top.

Former Sunderland winger Matt Piper, who began his career at Leicester, has said he fancies Sunderland to put up a challenge this season.

However, crucially, he questions whether the team has the staying power and experience to sustain a promotion challenge compared to the other clubs up there like Leeds and Leicester.

The 42-year-old lined up for the Black Cats between 2002 and 2006, but had a tough time at the club, with injuries hampering his progress.

Prior to his time at Sunderland, Piper had come through the ranks at Leicester City, but went on to retire from professional football in 2007.

What has Matt Piper said about Sunderland?

Given his Leicester City links, Piper recently appeared on the BBC's 'When You're Smiling' Podcast, a dedicated Leicester City podcast.

During a recent episode, Piper discussed the Championship promotion race, and the teams he thought were looking strong and could potentially challenge the Foxes this season.

Of course, at this stage, they sit top of the division, level on points with Ipswich Town, with both having a healthy gap over Leeds in third.

Although Piper did identify Sunderland as a team he liked in the division, he did cast one big doubt over them and something that could affect their promotion hopes, questioning their staying power and ability to sustain their promotion challenge.

"I like Leeds, I like Sunderland and Southampton," Piper explained on the When You're Smiling podcast.

“Sunderland are very similar to us; there are quite a lot of young lads and you just think have Sunderland got the staying power? I don’t know they have.

"I think Leeds are a powerhouse and I think we (Leicester City) are.

"We have got some experience throughout the squad as well that will help us later in the season.”

Can Sunderland challenge for automatic promotion?

Whilst it is far too early to write them off, you can understand where Piper is coming from here.

When you look at Sunderland's squad compared to the likes of Leicester, Leeds and Southampton, there is definitely a drop off.

Whilst the Black Cats have a lot of exciting young talent, experience is also important, and when it comes to those tough moments down the line, and those promotion defining matches, you do wonder if they can step up.

Take last season for example. As brilliant as they did to reach the play-offs, they then could not get past Luton Town in the semi-finals.

Furthermore, the club also lack a goalscoring number nine, relying on Jack Clarke heavily for goals early on this season.

That is huge pressure on the young wide-man to keep performing and scoring, and only time will tell if he can do it.