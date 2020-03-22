Former Stoke City midfielder shares opinion on popular football challenge

Former Stoke City midfielder Liam Lawrence has shared his opinion of the latest footballing craze which sees fans and players doing kick ups with toilet roll.

Following the recent events that have caused football to be postponed, countless fans and players are taking to social media to take on various challenges, and doing kick-ups with a toilet roll has become one of those.

Lawrence, featured for Stoke between the years of 2006 and 2011, helping the Potters gain promotion to the Premier League in 2008.

Now 38, the former midfielder has given his opinion on the aforementioned challenge via his official Twitter account.

Im sorry but doing kick ups with bog roll ? No , no thank you so dont tag me in it 😂👍🏼 tried for over a week to buy bog roll from the supermarket and shops and cant get any and nearly ran out and you lot are kicking it round the house , no 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Liam Lawrence (@LiamLawrence07) March 22, 2020

With football at a standstill at present, the English Football League have released a statement claiming league action could return at the earliest of April 30th.

Lawrence’s former club Stoke are hoping they can keep their Championship status alive this term, having beaten Hull City before football’s postponement.

So far, Stoke have missed games against Reading, Middlesbrough and Wigan Athletic.

The Verdict

Lawrence will make himself a bit of a scrooge with his comments, considering a whole host of people have taken part in the challenge.

Aside from the challenge, Stoke fans will have fond memories of Lawrence’s time at the club, which saw him feature in a team that gained promotion to the Premier League.