Former Stoke City midfielder reflects on former playing days with the Potters

Former Stoke City midfielder Liam Lawrence has chosen the five teammates he found the hardest on the football field.

Lawrence spent five seasons with Stoke after developing at Mansfield and Sunderland during the younger years of his career.

Making over 100 appearances saw Lawrence help the Potters to a runners up place in the Championship and promotion to the Premier League in 2007/2008.

Leaving Stoke inn 2011, Lawrence later enjoyed spells with Portsmouth, Cardiff City, PAOK, Barnsley, Shrewsbury Town and Bristol Rovers, before retiring with lower league side Rushall Olympic.

Looking back on his career at the Bet365 stadium, Lawrence was quizzed on who the ‘hardest’ teammates he played with at the club were in an interview with StokeOnTrentLIVE.

Lawrence opted to select Carl Dickinson, Andy Griffin, Rory Delap, Abdoulaye Faye and Ricardo Fuller.

Dickinson and Delap played alongside Lawrence in the 2007/2008 promotion success, whilst Fuller was also involved in that campaign, scoring 15 goals in all competitions.

Whilst also having a successful playing career at club level, Lawrence went on to represent Republic of Ireland on the international stage.

The Verdict:

If only Lawrence and co. could return to Stoke and bring back those successful seasons.

The former midfielder has fond memories of his time at the club, and his choice of ‘hardest’ players will hand fans the chance to remember some key figures at the club.

I think Stoke have enough about them to survive in the Championship this season, but they need to improve ahead of next year’s campaign, otherwise the supporters will voice their displeasure.