Former Stoke City midfielder reacts to Sam Vokes’ winner against Sheffield Wednesday

Former Stoke City player Liam Lawrence has shared his reaction to Sam Vokes’ winner against Sheffield Wednesday.

Pressure was firmly on Stoke to get a result in front of their home fans at the Bet365 Stadium on Boxing Day and it looked likely that they would achieve this when James McClean opened the scoring.

However, goals from the visitors in saw Stoke fall down 2-1 and fans of the Potters watched nervously on.

Substitutions from Michael O’Neill saw the arrival of Tyrese Campbell and Sam Vokes, who both scored in stoppage time to ensure those fans left the ground happy and the result moved them off bottom spot.

Fixtures are coming thick and fast for Stoke who now prepare to face Fulham on December 29th and Huddersfield on New Year’s Day.

Lawrence, who commentates for BBC Radio Stoke on Stoke games, has released footage from the game which features his wild celebrations after Vokes’ winner.

Jumped up and nearly took everything off the table and took us off air 🤣🙈 @BBCRadioStoke @mattsandoz1 . Incredible finish to the game and credit to the players who were fantastic throughout 🙌🏻💪🏼 #SCFC https://t.co/uP2VuZVsOf — Liam Lawrence (@LiamLawrence07) 27 December 2019

Former player Lawrence made 125 appearances in four seasons for Stoke, scoring 24 goals in all competitions.

Leaving the club for Portsmouth, Lawrence would go on to play for Portsmouth, Cardiff City, PAOK, Barnsley, Shrewsbury Town and Bristol Rovers.