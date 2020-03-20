Former Stoke City favourite outlines personal ambitions moving forward

Liam Lawrence has revealed that he wants to get into management in the future after taking his coaching badges.

The former Stoke City man, who starred as they won promotion to the Premier League and they stayed in the top-flight under Tony Pulis, retired in 2017 and has since been working in the media.

However, he also holds UEFA B and UEFA A coaching licenses and in a Q&A with fans on Twitter, Lawrence delivered an emphatic response when asked if he had ambitions to go into management in the future.

“100%.”

That could interest Potters fans further down the line as Lawrence was a hugely popular figure following his displays on the right side of midfield for Pulis as they won promotion to the top-flight.

And, he still follows the Staffordshire outfit regularly and has covered many of their games this season for local radio as Stoke battle to stay in the Championship.

The ex-Ireland international had a successful career that also saw him turn out for Sunderland, Portsmouth and Greek side PAOK, among others.

The verdict

Every Stoke fan will wish Lawrence well for the future as he was a great player for the club and always showed passion and commitment, which is all you can ask for as a supporter.

So, it will be interesting to see how his coaching path goes and obviously he will have to gain experience and prove himself in the lower leagues before making the step up.

There’s no doubt that Lawrence would dream of landing the Stoke job one day but he is only 38 so it could be a while before he reaches such a level.

