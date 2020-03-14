Former Stoke City favourite makes Michael O’Neill claim

Mike Pejic has praised the work Michael O’Neill has done for Stoke City and believes the Potters would have been challenging for promotion if he had started the season in charge.

Of course, the Northern Irishman was only appointed in November and he inherited a Stoke side in a mess after Nathan Jones endured a very tough start to the campaign that saw the side battling relegation.

Even though they are only three points clear of the bottom three now, O’Neill has transformed the club since he took over, with performances and results significantly improving.

And, writing in his Stoke-On-Trent Live column, Pejic claimed Stoke would have been in play-off contention if they had the former Shamrock Rovers chief from August.

“My best guess is that we would be in the group from Preston to Swansea… at least. We will never know, of course, and it’s all about surviving this season and building for next when I reckon his priority will be to stop conceding so many goals.

“Jones went against the principles of football, while O’Neill has come in and merely mixed good common sense with hard work. The net result is a team that looks bright and refreshed once again, certainly compared to life under their old manager, and they are now playing to their strengths.”

The verdict

You can’t really argue with what Pejic has said here because if you look at the table since O’Neill was appointed, Stoke would only be one point away from the top six.

So, it’s clear the new boss has improved the team and there should be a real confidence about what the Potters can achieve under the guidance of O’Neill.

Yet, they still have work to do to stay up, so that’s the immediate focus and the bigger plans can begin once safety is confirmed.

