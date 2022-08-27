Former Stoke City favourite makes Alex Neil claim ahead of potential appointment

Former Stoke City forward Jon Walters believes that Alex Neil would be a ‘major coup’ for the club as they close in on his appointment.

It was confirmed yesterday that the Sunderland boss was in talks with the Potters and it seems a matter of time before he is confirmed as Michael O’Neill’s successor.

With the Scotsman having done well at Norwich and Preston previously in his career, and he has just taken the Black Cats back to the Championship, many view this as a good move by Stoke.

And, Walters is no different, as he took to Twitter to share his verdict on the decision made by the hierarchy.

“If Stoke can get Alex Neil over the line it will be a major coup. His teams were always difficult to play against. Premier league experience, promotions on the CV and a very good man manager.”

Neil is expected to be watching on at Ewood Park this afternoon as Stoke look to pick up just their second win of the campaign after a tough start to the season.

Did these 25 Stoke City transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 John Carew joined Stoke on loan from West Ham. True False

The verdict

There won’t be many who disagree with Walters here as Neil has a good track record and the work he has done most recently with Sunderland is very impressive.

So, to convince him to join from the Black Cats suggests he is fully on board with the long-term vision at the club and it could be an exciting new era.

Now, we wait for official confirmation and Neil will be keen to get working with the team as soon as possible as he looks to spark a revival.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.