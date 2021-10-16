Former Sheffield Wednesday winger Kadeem Harris issues verdict on Darren Moore and Tony Pulis

Former Sheffield Wednesday winger Kadeem Harris has labelled Darren Moore “a great manager and a great coach” and revealed there were disagreements in the squad under Tony Pulis.

Harris spent two years with the Owls but left when his contract expired in the summer, with the prospect of playing in League One this season meaning he opted to leave Hillsborough despite having been verbally offered a new deal.

That means the 28-year-old’s time under Moore, who took charge at Wednesday late last season and was unable to keep them in the Championship, was brief but it seems he still had a positive impact.

Speaking to The Athletic about the current Owls manager, he said: “Darren Moore, a great manager and a great coach, he just came a bit too late.

“It was a rollercoaster of a season. There were a lot of ups in day to day life and around the training ground but when your team get relegated, it sums up a negative time for a massive club that shouldn’t be in League One. Hopefully, they bounce back — I have a place in my heart for them.”

It seems Harris is not quite as keen on Pulis, however, who had a nightmarish 10-game spell in charge at Wednesday in 2020/21.

On the topic of the Welsh coach, the winger said: “Tony Pulis, straight away it completely changed the dynamics of the way we played.

“That period wasn’t great for the team — we didn’t get those wins and there was a lot of disagreement about the way we were set up and so on.”

Harris looked set to secure his return to the Championship in the summer but a transfer embargo meant Reading were unable to offer him a permanent deal despite an impressive trial with the club.

In September, the 28-year-old joined Metalist Kharkiv in Ukraine’s second tier and has scored twice in his first five games for the club.

The Verdict

It’s interesting to get the view of someone that was inside the Wednesday dressing room during both Moore and Pulis’ tenures.

Given how things turned out for the latter, it’s no huge surprise that Harris doesn’t seem to be a big fan of his.

Moore, on the other hand, seems to have his backing despite being in charge when he sealed his Hillsborough exit.

Owls fans will hope that their current boss can prove Harris’ description correct this season and lead them back to the Championship.