Former Sheffield Wednesday man makes brutally honest Darren Moore claim

Carlton Palmer believes that Darren Moore will have certainly questioned whether he made the right decision in swapping Doncaster for Sheffield Wednesday.

The 47-year-old left Rovers for the Owls when they were pushing for promotion to the Championship, but he failed to keep Wednesday in the second tier after a tough end to the campaign, meaning the two clubs will meet in League One next season.

As well as the relegation, Moore has inherited a club in a mess at Hillsborough, with off-field issues continuing to cause problems at the club and it remains to be seen what sort of backing the boss will have in the market.

Therefore, speaking to This is Futbol, Palmer made it clear that the Wednesday boss will have certainly been mulling over whether he made the right move despite the size of Wednesday as a club.

“The chairman would have backed him at Doncaster, and they would have certainly been in the play-offs. And you look at the situation that Sheffield Wednesday are in, you don’t even know if they’re going to have a team to challenge.

“So, I’m sure he will be questioning his decision, it’s a difficult one. I’m not sure Darren is the type to walk away, but I’m sure he is saying he needs some assurances about the direction the club is going.”

The verdict

You can’t really argue with Palmer’s assessment here, as there’s no doubt that Moore would’ve been torn on whether he made the right move.

As he says, it’s not really the relegation that’s the issue here. Instead, it’s the backing from the owner, because the current situation at Wednesday is very, very bleak right now.

However, they are a massive club and if Moore is the one that gets it right then he will be a hero and that is surely going to be what’s motivating him moving forward as the fans deserve so much more and he will be desperate to deliver for them.

