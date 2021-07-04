Former Sheffield Wednesday man discusses future amidst transfer links

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Joey Pelupessy has stated that he is confident that he will find the right club for him this summer, during a recent interview that he gave to FC Afkicken.

The 28-year-old Dutchman saw his contract with the Owls expire earlier this week as he became the latest player to depart Hillsborough in more recent times and will now be looking for a new club ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Pelupessy was a regular for the Steel City side last season and made 43 appearances across all competitions as Wednesday were eventually relegated to Sky Bet League One in the cruellest of circumstances as they drew away to Derby County 3-3 on the final day.

Now, the defensively minded midfield player is seeking to find a fourth club of his career, as he provided the following update on his future recently:

“My contract with Sheffield Wednesday has expired, so I’m busy talking to other clubs.

“That’s good, that means there is indeed interest. I hope for clarity, you never want to wait too long. If something good comes out, I’ll wait. I’m on calls and my agent is busy too. I have every confidence that everything will be fine.

“I didn’t hesitate for a second with Wednesday. When something so beautiful comes along, I choose it.

“The Eredivisie is a great competition to play in, so that is definitely an option. But, I don’t necessarily have to go back to the Netherlands. My dream was to play football in England one day and I succeeded. That was quite an experience. That dream has come true.”

The player leaves Hillsborough after making 119 appearances in blue and white and will be remembered for his no nonsense approach to marshalling the midfield over the years.

Prior to making the move to England to join Wednesday, Pelupessy spent his previous years playing in Holland for the likes of Heracles Almelo and FC Twente.

The Verdict

Pelupessy may well be missed for his defensive contribution by Wednesday next season but I don’t think it is a departure that many people will lose sleep over.

He is now moving towards the back end of his career and I think there is a growing feeling that Darren Moore will be looking to progress the club with younger players at the core of his ideas.

The midfielder is certainly replaceable and I believe the Owls are capable of putting together a squad that is good enough to challenge for promotion moving forwards.

Getting rid of some of the dead wood has been a necessary action and they could well reap the benefits once the campaign gets underway.