Carlton Palmer has admitted Sheffield Wednesday’s game against Fleetwood Town tonight is a must-win as they look to secure a top-six spot.

The Owls are currently seventh in the League One table, trailing sixth-placed Wycombe by just a point. However, they do have a game in hand, which is against the Cod Army this evening.

And, speaking to Football League World, Palmer, who made over 200 appearances for Wednesday, didn’t hide from the fact that this is a huge opportunity for Darren Moore’ side.

“It is, it is. The way I look at it now, they need four points to be in the play-offs. So, the Fleetwood game is massive. I mean, they’ve got Portsmouth at home on the last day of the season and you wouldn’t want to be going into that one needing points.”

As Palmer mentions, Wednesday’s final game is against Pompey at Hillsborough, with the Yorkshire outfit competing with Plymouth Argyle, Sunderland and Wycombe for a place in the play-offs, with one set to miss out.

Wednesday could move up to fourth with victory later on.

The verdict

There won’t be many who disagree with Palmer here as this is a great chance for Wednesday to ensure they go into the final day with everything in their own hands, which is what Moore will want.

Despite Fleetwood’s struggles, it’s still likely to be a tough game due to the fact they are fighting to stay in the division.

So, there really is so much at stake this evening and it’s now down to the Wednesday players to bounce back from the weekend defeat by picking up what would be a huge three points.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.