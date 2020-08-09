Former Sheffield Wednesday figure eyed for role at Charlton Athletic

East Street Investments (ESI) want to bring in former Sheffield Wednesday boss Dave Jones to take up a role above director of football Steve Gallen and run the football side of the club, according to South London Press’ Richard Cawley.

The EFL announced last week that three individuals from ESI had failed their directors’ and owners’ test, though the decision is being appealed.

Should that appeal fail, it is understood Charlton would have to be bought by new owners before the 2020/21 campaign gets underway in September to avoid expulsion from the EFL.

It appears ESI are still making preparations for next term under the assumption they will still be in charge as, according to Cawley, they’re keen on bringing in Jones to run the football side of the club.

ESI want to bring in Dave Jones to be in charge of the football side of the club. He would be above director of football Steve Gallen and Lee Bowyer and have final say on transfers. pic.twitter.com/x8b96ZKUZi — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) August 9, 2020

Jones has a lot of experience in English football, having represented Everton, Coventry City and Preston North End as a player and taking charge of a string of sides, including Wolves, Cardiff City, and Wednesday after hanging up his boots.

Charlton are preparing for life in League One after they were relegated from the Championship in heartbreaking fashion on the final day of the 2019/20 campaign.

The Verdict

Jones has got a lot of experience in English football but you’d question whether this is the right move for the Addicks to be making.

The combination of Gallen and Lee Bowyer helped Charlton secure promotion to the Championship, what they need is more support from stable owners, not someone installed above them in a new role.

These are difficult times for Charlton fans, who will no doubt be worried about the future of their club.