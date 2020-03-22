Former Sheffield Wednesday captain opens up on his biggest regret

Former Sheffield Wednesday captain Darren Purse has opened up on his biggest disappointment during his time at the club.

The former Owls captain, who was part of his side’s relegated side at Hillsborough in 2009/2010, has revealed that he still rues the outcome of that particular period at the club, and in particular his own contribution to it.

Signed on a free transfer by Brian Laws form Cardiff City, Purse’s career was edging towards its final playing days at the age of 32.

Having had spells with Cardiff and Birmingham City, Purse came into to add some depth to Laws’ side, being named captain upon his arrival.

Touching on his arrival at Wednesday, Purse opened up about his regret in not doing more for his teammates.

Speaking to The Star he said: “At that moment of time the right players weren’t in the dressing room. There were people with chips on their shoulders, there were some bad attitudes and not everyone was pulling in the right direction. “You look at it now and if I had my time again I would have definitely still signed for Sheffield Wednesday, it’s a fantastic club. “But I’d have tried to ruffle a few feathers around the dressing room. “There were too many players there on too easy a ride that weren’t pulling their weight. “I’ve played in some good dressing rooms and more often than not it’s not about the manager you’ve got or what’s going on upstairs, it’s about having the right players at the right time. And that’s about attitude.”

Leaving Wednesday, Purse went on to have spells with no less than 14 more clubs, ending his career with lower league side Enfield Town.

In total over his career, Purse made 796 appearances in all competitions, representing England at Under-21 level on two occasions.

The Verdict

Obviously Purse can do little about his time at the club now, but it is nice to hear players coming out with regrets from their season’s past.

Looking back over Purse’s career, it is remarkable how many games he played.

The defender will not have been remembered much from his time with the Owls, but his words will be welcome to those who remember that disappointing season.