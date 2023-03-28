Former Sheffield United midfielder Glyn Hodges has backed his old club to win promotion from the Championship to the Premier League this season.

Following relegation from the Premier League at the end of the 2020/21 campaign, the Blades were denied an immediate promotion back to the top-flight in dramatic circumstances at the end of last season.

That came when they were beaten on penalties by Nottingham Forest at The City Ground, in the second leg of their Championship play-off semi-final.

This time around however, it looks as though the Bramall Lane club are determined to ensure they do not miss out again, as they target promotion to the Premier League automatically, via the Championship table in the regular season.

As things stand, Paul Heckingbottom's side are currently second in the standings, three points clear of third-placed Middlesbrough and with a game in hand, as we approach the final weeks of the season.

What makes that even more impressive, is that it comes at the same time the Blades have enjoyed success in the FA Cup as well.

Victory over Championship rivals Blackburn in the quarter finals earlier this month has secured them a place in the semi-finals at Wembley next month, where they are set to face reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

Now it seems that even with that challenge on the horizon, Hodges is still confident the Blades will get over the line in the race for promotion.

Giving his verdict on whether his old side will return to the Premier League this season, Hodges - who made 171 appearances and scored 22 goals for Sheffield United between 1991 and 1996 - told Yorkshire Live: "Yeah they'll get over the line and get the job done. I speak to people there and they are a good side and have got a bit of confidence about them.

"There always comes a time when you have a little wobble and you have a few games where you drop points, it's how you react and come back from that.

"They have done it before and they will do it again, they'll be fine. It could be a really good year for them and for everyone, the fans, with the cup as well.

"They've done really well in the cup to get to this stage and they can finish it off with promotion."

Sheffield United are set to return to action after the international break on Saturday afternoon, when they make the trip to Carrow Road to face Norwich City.

The Verdict

You do get the feeling that Sheffield United do have a good chance of getting themselves over the line here.

When you look at some of the names they have in their squad, it is clear they have more than enough ability to pick up the results they need to become a Premier League team again, and many of those players will surely be determined to ensure they succeed with that.

The Championship table also ensures they are in a strong position to take this opportunity, while the Cup run they have enjoyed should also give them some useful extra confidence that they can push on and reclaim their top-flight status in the coming weeks.

With all that in mind, it would be no hug surprise if we did see Sheffield United back in the Premier League once again, by the start of next season.