Former Sheffield United manager explains January transfer concern over key man

Chris Wilder has heaped praise on Sheffield United forward Iliman Ndiaye and believes his former club could have a ‘situation’ in January due to his impressive form.

The Senegal international, who did well for his country at the World Cup, has scored nine goals in 21 Championship games this season.

Therefore, the Blades have been desperate to tie him down to a new contract as he approaches the final 18 months of his deal at Bramall Lane but no agreement has yet been reached.

And, speaking to the League of 72, Wilder gave an insight into what Ndiaye was like after joining the club from non-league, as he also shared his concerns that the 22-year-old could be on the move in the New Year.

“Incredible – he was a young boy that came out of Boreham Wood, he’d have been 17 or 18 years old, he was playing street football (before Boreham Wood) and it was some great work by Sheffield United’s Steve Holmes and Paul Mitchell from recruitment.

“He came up to Sheffield, very humble, a bit like the David Brooks mould where we had him train with the first-team.

“There was a situation in that second season in the Premier League which was quite difficult to put him in because no disrespect but we were getting beat every other week and it was a real tough environment to play in.

“You’re playing your experienced players – do you want to scar this young player?

“And obviously towards the back end Paul put him in, and then there was a little bit of an issue at the start of the season with Slavisa and not getting selected but Gibbs-White was incredible for Sheffield United last year and was a catalyst in terms of how their season went when Paul, Stuart (McCall) and Jack (Lester) were involved, but Iliman definitely from a homegrown point of view has taken massive strides and no doubt that will be a situation that Sheffield United have to deal with in January.”

The verdict

The development of Ndiaye as a player in the past year or two has been great for Sheffield United and he is quite clearly one of the best players outside the Premier League right now.

So, it’s natural, considering his contract situation, that there will be talk about his future and you would expect enquiries to come when the window opens.

However, you would expect Ndiaye to stay for the rest of the season at least and his quality will be crucial as they look to win promotion.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.