Former Sheffield United man urges Slavisa Jokanovic to make bold transfer decisions ahead of January window

Paddy Kenny believes that Rhian Brewster is one of three players who should leave Sheffield United in the January transfer window.

The Blades have endured a very disappointing start to the season, with Slavisa Jokanovic’s side currently 18th in the table and already seven points away from the play-off places.

Therefore, improvements are needed and the boss has made it clear that he wants new additions in the New Year, with wingers thought to be the priority.

And, speaking to Football Insider, former Blades keeper Kenny explained that departures could be needed to bring in funds and balance the squad, as he revealed who he wants to go.

“I thought in the summer that a few should have gone. hey have had an amazing three years, getting the promotions and then staying in the Premier League. But they have been struggling for a while now and I think it’s time that a couple of them need to go.

“In terms of the ones who should go, Brewster has cost a lot of money and not done a lot. I like David McGoldrick but he can’t seem to get a game at the minute. They might think about moving him on because they do need to freshen up. Maybe one of the defenders as well.”

The verdict

The timing of this is strange considering that Brewster was the one positive for Sheffield United from their defeat at Blackburn because of his goal.

Nevertheless, you can’t argue in the sense that the striker has been a disappointment on the whole so far, although it’s hard to see a deal happening given how much the club spent on him and trying to get anywhere near that back.

As for McGoldrick and another defender, Kenny has a point. The squad has too many players for certain positions and some big decisions may need to be made in the window.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.