Former Sheffield United man sends clear transfer message to club

Former Sheffield United keeper Paddy Kenny has urged the club to bring in creative players before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

The Blades have endured a tough start to the season under new boss Slavisa Jokanovic, having picked up just one point from their opening four games.

The manner of the defeats has worried supporters too, with the side having only scored one goal in the league as well.

Therefore, all connected to the club are hoping for a busy end to the window, and, speaking to Football Insider, Kenny explained why Jokanovic needs to identify more players to open up the opposition after the tough start.

“For me, they need that player who can create the chances for the strikers. They already have the players capable of scoring. Brewster did it at Swansea, but he just hasn’t got going yet. They need to get him scoring to raise his confidence.”

The Yorkshire outfit will be hoping to get their first win of the season when they take on Luton Town at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

The verdict

I think many would share the view of Kenny here, because Jokanovic has a good range of striking options but the problem has been creating chances in the first few games of the season.

The recent links to Amad Diallo suggest that’s something the boss recognises and it’s clear that one or two additions are required as a minimum.

Jokanovic’s immediate focus will be the game but he will then be desperate for the recruitment team to finalise the deals that are required to really improve the squad.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.