Former Sheffield United man makes claim as Wolves player arrives at Bramall Lane

Paddy Kenny has backed Morgan Gibbs-White to be a hit at Sheffield United after the attacking midfielder secured a deadline day move to the club from Wolves.

After an impressive pre-season under new Wanderers boss Bruno Lage, there was a feeling that the former England youth international could go on to make an impact in the Premier League.

However, with Hwang Hee-Chan adding to the attacking options at Molineux over the weekend, Wolves made the slightly surprising decision to let Gibbs-White leave on a temporary basis.

And, speaking to Football Insider, the former Blades keeper explained why the 21-year-old could bring qualities that Slavisa Jokanovic’s side are currently lacking.

“He is attack-minded, quick, and he’ll create chances. Simple as. He started like a house on fire at Wolves, but hasn’t had a lot of game-time recently. He’s trying to forge his way in the game and I think he’ll probably do well. He is exactly the type of player they need.”

The Yorkshire outfit have endured a torrid start to the campaign, picking up just two points from five games and they have managed just one goal.

The verdict

This could be one of the best signings of the window for a Championship side as Gibbs-White has the potential to be outstanding at this level.

He showed glimpses of his ability for Swansea last season before injury cut his time short, but he just needs a run of games to kick-on, which should come at Bramall Lane.

Therefore, Kenny’s assessment seems fair and Sheffield United’s lack of goals backs up that Gibbs-White is exactly what they need, as he should be able to give the team a creative spark they’re currently lacking.

