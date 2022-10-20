Former Sheffield United man issues brutally honest verdict after Coventry City defeat

Carl Asaba was critical of Sheffield United’s ‘negative’ approach as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at Coventry City last night.

A four-game winless run going into the clash had seen the Blades lose top spot and their poor form continued as a late Martyn Waghorn penalty sealed the points for the Sky Blues.

Whilst losing may have been harsh on the Yorkshire side, they only managed three shots on target throughout.

And, taking to Twitter, former player and current BBC Sheffield pundit Asaba made it clear that he wasn’t happy with how Paul Heckingbottom’s men had set up in the 90 minutes.

“First in press conference as I want to hear why we were so negative here at Coventry, wing backs forced to be so deep took away Norwood’s options. You take a draw after going for a win, don’t go for a draw and hope to nick a win. Not with our players. Gutted.”

Things don’t get any easier for Sheffield United as they take on Norwich City at Bramall Lane this weekend.

The verdict

Unfortunately for Sheffield United, you can’t really argue with Asaba’s assessment here and most fans will agree with what he has said.

It should be noted that injuries have hit the squad but the reality is that the Blades still put out a very good XI and they should’ve done more in the final third.

Of course, in the bigger picture they are still in a good position but they need a win quickly to get back on track.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.