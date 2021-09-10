Former Sheffield United man hits out at club over key issue

Paddy Kenny has slammed Sheffield United’s recruitment policy in recent windows and believes it needs to get better moving forward.

The Blades endured a dismal season last time out as they were relegated from the top-flight, with several big-money additions not making the impact that fans would’ve expected.

Of course, things have changed now with Slavisa Jokanovic in charge, and a busy end to the window saw the Yorkshire side bring in a few players to strengthen the squad after a tough opening month in the Championship.

And, speaking to Football Insider, Kenny made it clear that the Blades have made too many mistakes when it comes to transfers in recent years.

“There has been a lot of expensive flops. I’m still hoping that Brewster can produce and get some goals. He is proving to be one of those expensive flops at the moment.

“But they definitely need to sort their recruitment out. They have spent a lot of money on players and they really haven’t produced yet. Maybe now they can have some time to get things right by the time January comes around and get a few players in.”

The verdict

You can’t really argue with Kenny’s assessment here in the sense that mistakes have been made over the years.

But, the end to the recent window was very productive, with Morgan Gibbs-White, Conor Hourihane and Robin Olsen looking like very good additions for the Championship promotion hopefuls.

Now, it’s down to those individuals to deliver but either way the January window could be crucial and the recruitment team do need to get things right.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.