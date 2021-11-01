Former Sheffield United man demands improvement from 25-y/o despite recent impressive form

Paddy Kenny has called on Lys Mousset to improve his standards in training as he backed the Frenchman to become the prolific striker Sheffield United need.

The 25-year-old has had a frustrating time since moving to Bramall Lane and fitness issues have prevented him from being a regular under Slavisa Jokanovic.

However, he has been in the XI in recent weeks, with Mousset scoring three goals in four games, proving the undoubted talent he has.

Despite that, Jokanovic has suggested in the past that the former Bournemouth man needs to work harder, and Kenny told Football Insider that the player needs to apply himself more if he is to fulfil his potential.

“You’ve got to train the way you’re going to play. If the manager is saying this, he’s obviously not giving 100 per cent on the training pitch. Eventually, that laziness will catch up with you.

“Yeah, he scored some goals the other weekend. The first one against Barnsley in particular was brilliant. But you can’t just turn it on and off on the training ground. You hate to see that. Sometimes if you score goals, it can mask poor performances. He’s got the potential to score 20 goals this season, but he’s got to work hard on the training pitch if he’s going to do that.”

The verdict

It may seem harsh to pick on Mousset after he has done very well in recent weeks but Jokanovic’s comments last week showed he still wants more from the attacker.

And, as Kenny points out, there is still more to come from the striker, who is capable of being one of the top players in the league.

So, it’s now ultimately down to the player. He knows the standards he needs to reach and maintain, and if he does that, Sheffield United could go on a good run to push up the table.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.