Former Sheffield United favourite delivers transfer warning as Arsenal chase Blades man

Former Sheffield United keeper Paddy Kenny has warned the Blades that replacing Aaron Ramsdale would be tough as Arsenal consider a move for the stopper.

The 23-year-old endured a tough start to the previous campaign after returning to Bramall Lane but as the season progressed, despite Sheffield United’s struggles, Ramsdale would begin to show his class.

Therefore, following the Blades’ relegation, there have been doubts about the long-term future of the keeper, with Arsenal known to be monitoring the former Bournemouth man.

And, speaking to Football Insider, Kenny explained how losing Ramsdale would give new boss Slavisa Jokanovic a problem going into the Championship season.

“It would be a massive loss. He didn’t have the best start but he started playing really well towards the back end of the season. In the last three or four months, he’s shown us how good he can be and managed to get himself into that England setup.”

Ramsdale is currently with the England squad as they prepare for tomorrow’s Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine in Rome, with his future unlikely to be sorted until after the Three Lions finish the tournament.

The verdict

You have to praise Ramsdale for how he has improved in the past year as few would’ve thought he would be a big loss after the way he started last season.

But, now, you can’t argue with Kenny’s assessment and his opinion on a keeper will hold more weight considering all he did for the club during his career.

However, with years left on his contract, Sheffield United don’t need to panic and they will be able to demand a huge fee before they consider cashing in on the keeper.

