Reading are considering Chris Wilder for their managerial vacancy following their relegation to League One.

Who will be the next Reading boss?

The Royals have endured a miserable season, with relegation confirmed in the week when Huddersfield Town beat Sheffield United.

Whilst former boss Paul Ince has understandably come in for criticism for their struggles, the reality is that Reading would not have been relegated if they hadn’t received a six-point deduction earlier this year due to the club’s failure to follow an agreed business plan from the EFL.

Nevertheless, the Berkshire outfit will be playing in League One next season, and the club have a decision to make on who they want to lead the side moving forward.

Noel Hunt was named as Ince’s temporary successor, but the club are now on the lookout for a permanent manager, and The Sun reporter Alan Nixon has revealed that Wilder is in the frame.

The ex-Sheffield United chief has spent the past few months with Watord, however he will be leaving after failing to inspire a turnaround at Vicarage Road.

Wilder will be a popular choice for the Royals, as he has previously worked with a budget, and he has crucially enjoyed success in the third tier, memorably guiding the Blades to promotion in 2017.

The update states that Wilder is keen on remaining in management, so he will be keen to take a job once his departure from Watford is officially confirmed in the coming day.

Chris Wilder is only on a short-term deal at Vicarage Road until the end of the season.

This would be a smart appointment for Reading

This is a huge appointment for Reading, and it’s one that they need to get right, as they are in a very bad position financially, and the mood around the club is understandably low. So, you can understand why they may feel Wilder is the sort of figure that can bring everyone together and get results.

It would be sensible to bring in a manager with experience of the third tier, whilst Wilder is also capable of wheeling and dealing to get new signings in, which is also going to be needed.

Of course, some will rightly say that his past two spells with Middlesbrough and Watford have been underwhelming, but he still has a good reputation following the remarkable job he did at Bramall Lane. Overall, Reading need to make a swift decision here, and if they can get Wilder through the door it would be a good start ahead of what is going to be a massive summer for the club.