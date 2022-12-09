Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder drops “powerful” Bramall Lane promotion claim

Former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has claimed that the strength and experience of the Blades squad and the “powerful” Bramall Lane support will be key factors in helping them win promotion from the Championship this term.

Wilder spent five years at Bramall Lane – taking them from League One to the top flight – but left the club by mutual consent in March 2021.

United were relegated back to the Championship a few months later and were not able to bounce back up at the first time of asking but look well-placed to mount a serious promotion challenge this term.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side are second as things stand and can go top with a victory over Huddersfield Town on Saturday – if only until Burnley face QPR the following day.

Wilder has high hopes for his former club this season and believes that they’ve got the players to win promotion from the Championship.

Speaking to League of 72 about the Blades’ promotion credentials, he said: “I think this is a key period for Sheffield United to get their players back fit and healthy, and I believe they’ve got the strongest squad. Sander Berge getting back and if they can keep Iliman and Oli McBurnie fit I’m sure.

“But I do believe the experience of the Sheffield United players – Baldock, Stevens, Egan, Norwood, McBurnie, Fleck – will just have enough know-how and I do believe that Bramall Lane has become a really difficult place for anybody to go and get anything this season because of how powerful the supporters are.”

The Verdict

Wilder knows the Blades squad well given the majority of the key players are left over from his tenure and knows exactly what it takes to win promotion to the Premier League so he’s well-placed to offer insight into their promotion credentials.

They’ve certainly got one of the best squads in the division, up there with Burnley, and they’ve been through so much together, which is a real bonus.

He’s right to highlight keeping players fit as an important factor in their promotion challenge, with so many of their key men missing games this term.

They’ll be keen to start this next period of Championship football with a win on Saturday – particularly as Burnley face a tough test away at QPR on Sunday.