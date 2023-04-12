Simon Cox believes the Reading job is there for the taking for Graeme Murty following the dismissal of Paul Ince, taking to Twitter to send this message to his former teammate.

The Berkshire outfit dismissed former England international Ince yesterday morning following a poor run of form, with many of the club's supporters turning on him even before they found themselves in the relegation zone.

Now one point adrift of safety, Noel Hunt will take charge of the Royals for the remainder of the campaign and faces an uphill battle in his quest to keep his side afloat in the Championship.

However, Hunt is currently set to return to his role with the academy at the end of the season and this means Dai Yongge, Mark Bowen and other key figures at the club will need to appoint a permanent successor for Ince when the summer comes along.

Even if he hadn't been linked with the top job at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, a lot of supporters would have talked about Murty as a potential candidate for the summer.

Taking charge of Rangers in the past and captaining the Royals' 2005/06 record-breaking team, the former right-back could be viewed as a capable pair of hands to come in and steer the club back on the right course, regardless of which division they find themselves in next term.

Alan Nixon believes the second-tier relegation battlers are genuinely interested in appointing the former Scotland international, with the 48-year-old being linked with the job even before Ince was dismissed.

Back in March, it was reported that the Royals were "keeping an eye" on him - and it remains to be seen whether they follow up on that interest and interview him.

Cox is one man who believes the job could be there for him if he wanted to take it, posting: "The hot seat is yours Graeme Murty, surely?"

What is Graeme Murty currently doing?

Currently the Head of Professional Development Phase for Sunderland, he has the important job of developing the Black Cats' youngsters as they look to force their way into Tony Mowbray's first-team plans.

Young midfielder Chris Rigg has already been able to do so and with the club seemingly happy to give youth a chance, he could play an integral role in turning the Wearside outfit into an even more formidable force.

But would he be willing to turn down the opportunity to join the Royals just so he can stay where he is at the Stadium of Light? It's doubtful.

Would Graeme Murty be a good appointment for Reading?

The Royals need someone who understands the club and can attract supporters back to the SCL Stadium, something Murty can do.

However, he only has a limited amount of managerial experience at a senior level and that came in Scotland, so he would be a new face in English football.

His fresh ideas could be beneficial for the Royals - but they can't afford to make a risky appointment regardless of which division they are in next term.

It could be argued that any appointment will be a risk - but you feel someone like Mark Warburton could be an excellent addition if the Berkshire outfit remain in the Championship.

This summer will be so important considering the new manager will need to rebuild the squad - and they desperately need to have the right man at the helm.